SIT Appoints FiftyFull as Creative and Social Media Agency for Admissions Campaign

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has chosen local agency FiftyFull as its creative and social media agency for an upcoming admissions campaign. This move highlights SIT’s commitment to providing specialized degree programs that prepare graduates for the workforce. The decision to appoint FiftyFull was made after a rigorous two-round pitch process involving several agencies.

The duration of the appointment is set for two years, with the possibility of a two-year extension. FiftyFull’s primary objective will be to develop creative and social campaigns to enhance admissions at SIT. The agency’s responsibilities include creating marketing frameworks, implementing integrated campaigns, and devising social strategies to achieve the campaign’s goals.

Notably, FiftyFull’s existing role as SIT’s social agency (always on) until 2025 will also be strengthened through this partnership. The institute is keen to leverage FiftyFull’s expertise and build upon their successful collaboration.

Expressing enthusiasm about the appointment, a representative from SIT highlighted FiftyFull’s exceptional understanding of their business demonstrated during the pitch process. The institute looks forward to working closely with FiftyFull to produce impactful work that effectively engages their target audience.

FiftyFull’s managing partner, Genevieve Seah, expressed excitement about embarking on this new journey with SIT. Acknowledging SIT’s contributions to Singapore’s social and economic fabric, the agency aligns with the institute’s mission of continuous learning and collaboration. They aim to deliver groundbreaking work that stands out in the competitive landscape.

With this new appointment, SIT is poised to take their admissions campaign to new heights, driven the expertise and creative prowess of FiftyFull. Together, they will work towards attracting and engaging prospective students, enhancing SIT’s reputation as a leading institution for applied learning in Singapore.