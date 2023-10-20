Sisyphus: The Myth Season 1: A Review of the Fantasy-Mystery Drama

Sisyphus: The Myth Season 1 is a fantasy-mystery drama that revolves around Han Tae-sul, a brilliant engineer on a quest to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death, and Kang Seo-hae, a skilled fighter who travels back in time to help Tae-sul.

The show premiered on February 17, 2021, and was released on Netflix in South Korea. With a total of 16 episodes, the first season received widespread praise from both fans and critics alike. Directed Jin Hyuk, the main cast features Cho Seung-woo as Han Tae-sul, Park Shin-hye as Kang Seo-hae, Heo Joon-seok as Han Tae-san, and Chae Jong-hyeop as “Sun” / Choi Jae-sun, among others.

For those interested in watching Sisyphus: The Myth Season 1, it is available for streaming on Netflix. To access the show, you can sign up for a Netflix subscription through their website or app. Netflix offers a vast library of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It also provides the flexibility to modify or cancel your subscription as desired.

The synopsis of Sisyphus: The Myth is as follows: “An unimaginable incident introduces a brilliant engineer to the world’s dangerous secrets and to a woman from the future who seeks him out.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

