Princess Madeleine and Her Daughters Attend Festive Service

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her daughters had a delightful day together on Sunday. The royal mother spent quality time with Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne as they attended an Advent service in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The church had eagerly prepared for the arrival of their royal guests. On Facebook, they announced that the service would be filled with atmosphere and that traditional Swedish coffee, saffron buns, and gingerbread would be served afterwards.

Princess Madeleine shared her joy from the outing posting photos on social media. She expressed how pleased she and her daughters were to visit the Swedish Church.

