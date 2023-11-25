Christine Brown Celebrates First Thanksgiving with Husband David Woolley in Hilarious Fashion

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is embracing her new chapter with husband David Woolley, and she’s not afraid to poke a little fun at her past. As she celebrated her first Thanksgiving with Woolley, Christine uploaded a funny video on Instagram showing off her cooking skills while wearing a “I’ve tried polygamy” T-shirt. The front of the shirt boldly proclaimed her experience, while the back humorously asked, “Why have just one?”

In the Instagram live clip, Christine cheerfully greeted her fans and proudly explained the meaning behind her shirt. She shared that she had received it from a restaurant called Bohemian Brewery, where she had an enjoyable dinner. The employees felt that she was the perfect recipient for the shirt, given her history with polygamy. Christine noted that she found the gift “super kind” and “super nice,” and she happily wore it to celebrate her first Thanksgiving with David.

The video also provided a glimpse into Christine and David’s dynamic as a couple. Christine revealed that David was taking charge of cooking the turkey and mashed potatoes while their families joined them for the holiday. Fans commented on the shirt and praised Christine for her sense of humor.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown, her former partner of 25 years, announced their breakup in 2021. However, Christine has found new love and happiness with David. Their relationship was officially sealed in October when they tied the knot in Moab, Utah. Sharing photos from their nuptials on Instagram, Christine expressed her gratitude and described the wedding as “the wedding of our dreams.”

The happy couple recently spoke about their relationship being featured in the upcoming special of Sister Wives: One on One. Christine revealed that David and Kody have met before and that viewers will get to see their interactions on the show. She also shared that David was introduced to Kody at her daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding, and everyone was comfortable being in the same space together.

Christine’s new relationship has brought a fresh perspective to her life, even when it comes to watching the reality TV show itself. She admitted that last season, she struggled with watching the episodes that depicted her split from Kody. However, David was there to support her and remind her that it was in the past.

