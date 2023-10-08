Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Marries Fiancé David Woolley in Fairytale Wedding

The star of the reality TV show “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown, has tied the knot with her fiancé, David Woolley. The couple got married on October 7th in Moab, Utah. Brown took to Instagram to share several photos from their special day and express her happiness and gratitude. She described the wedding as the “wedding of our dreams” and expressed how blessed and honored they felt to be surrounded so much love.

In an interview with People, Brown called her wedding to Woolley a “fairytale.” She expressed her joy at being able to walk down the aisle to him and be looked at with love in his eyes. The couple met on a dating app in 2022 and knew right away that they were meant to be together.

Both Brown and Woolley had been married before. Brown was previously in a plural marriage with her ex-husband Kody Brown and announced their split in 2021. They have six children together. Woolley, on the other hand, was previously married but lost his wife in 2012. He has eight children from his previous marriage.

Brown and Woolley went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Brown described Woolley as the “love of my life” and said she never dreamed she could find a love like this. The couple got engaged in April, with Woolley proposing in a very romantic way.

Since their engagement, Woolley has spent time with Brown’s family, including her grandchildren. The Brown family has had another wedding this year, as Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn got married in July. Brown, Woolley, and other members of the family celebrated the joyous occasion together.

Overall, Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley was a beautiful and magical event, marking the beginning of their journey as a married couple. The love and happiness they shared on their special day were evident in the photos and captions they shared on social media.

Sources:

– People