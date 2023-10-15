Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 9: Battle Lines Are Drawn

In the ninth episode of the 18th season of “Sister Wives,” tensions rise as Janelle and Christine come together with their older children for a dinner. This gathering leads to a candid discussion about everyone’s feelings towards Kody and Robyn. Furthermore, Christine celebrates her ex-anniversary.

In the previous episode, Kody took Janelle out for her birthday and proposed the idea of starting their relationship from scratch. Meanwhile, Meri revealed that she is moving her clothing business to Utah, but her relationship with Kody remains uncertain. His reaction to the news was worse than expected.

The official YouTube channel for the show provides an insight into Kody’s complex and distant relationship with his older children. As the 18th season progresses, Kody continues to grapple with the aftermath of his divorce from Christine, and his relationships with the other wives are strained.

“Sister Wives” first premiered in 2010 and has since become one of TLC’s most popular shows. The series follows polygamist Kody Brown and his four sister wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, along with their 18 children. Over the years, relationships within the family have broken and trust has been shattered.

Season 17 of “Sister Wives” was particularly tumultuous, with Christine leaving Kody and Janelle contemplating her departure as well. By the end of the season, it was revealed that Janelle had left and Meri’s relationship with Kody was on shaky ground.

In the current 18th season, Kody finds himself on good terms only with Robyn, his most recent wife. The dynamics within the family continue to evolve, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

To watch “Sister Wives” without cable, you can live stream it on platforms such as Philo and DIRECTV Stream. If you miss an episode or want to binge-watch the series, you can find it on-demand using these services.

