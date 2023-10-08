The Premiere of Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 8: What You Need to Know

The highly anticipated season 18 episode 8 premiere of Sister Wives is set to air on TLC Sunday, Oct. 8 at 10/9c. In this episode, viewers can expect some drama as Kody takes Janelle out for her birthday and expresses his desire to start over. Meanwhile, Meri drops a bombshell on Kody revealing her plans to move her clothing business to Utah. Despite the potential hardships this may bring to their relationship, Meri assures Kody that she is not giving up on their connection.

If you’re eager to watch tonight’s premiere, you have several options for live streaming the TLC reality series. Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream all offer new subscribers free trial periods, so you can watch Sister Wives for free before committing to a subscription.

Philo is known for its affordability, allowing users to stream over 70 live TV channels for just $25 per month. Some popular channels available on Philo include the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. The service also offers unlimited DVR and a library of on-demand movies and TV shows.

On the other hand, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream cater to those seeking an alternative to traditional cable subscriptions, offering more exclusive channel options. FuboTV, which considers itself a sports-focused streaming service, provides over 100 live channels in its standard package for $74.99 per month. These channels include ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and more. FuboTV also offers on-demand content and the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream offers a base package of over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month. It has a variety of channel packages to choose from, catering to different preferences and interests. The service is comparable to FuboTV in terms of channel offerings and features.

Sister Wives is a reality series that offers viewers a glimpse into the rarely seen world of a polygamist family. The show follows Kody Brown, his four wives, and their combined 18 children as they navigate living as a “normal” family in a society that often rejects their lifestyle. The three original wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, have worked alongside Kody for years to foster a loving and cohesive family unit. Later, the addition of wife No. 4, Robyn, and her three children introduces a new dynamic filled with mixed feelings, insecurities, and uncertainties.

Sources:

– https://philo.com/

– https://www.fubo.tv/

– https://www.directv.com/