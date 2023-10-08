– Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 8 Preview: “The Writing Is On the Wall”

Sister Wives is back with its 18th season, and the 8th episode is set to air on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. This episode, titled “The Writing Is On the Wall,” promises some interesting developments in the lives of the Browns.

In this episode, Kody takes Janelle out for her birthday and surprises her suggesting that they start their relationship from scratch. Meanwhile, Meri reveals that she is moving her clothing business to Utah. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the end of her relationship with Kody, his reaction is not what she expects.

This episode follows the previous episode in which Janelle expressed her desire to no longer be married, and Meri had a similar conversation with Robyn about her plans to move her business to Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives is a popular TLC series that debuted in 2010. It follows the life of polygamist Kody Brown and his four “sister wives” Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, along with their combined 18 children. Over the years, the relationships have faced many challenges and the 18th season picks up with Kody struggling with the aftermath of his divorce from Christine.

Fans of the show can watch “Sister Wives” live on Philo or DIRECTV Stream without a cable subscription. If you miss an episode or want to catch up on previous seasons, you can also find it on Philo or DIRECTV Stream on-demand.

