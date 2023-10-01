The Premiere of Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 7: Janelle’s Revelation and Meri’s Decision

In the upcoming episode of Sister Wives season 18, Janelle meets with Christine and drops a bombshell – she no longer wants to be married. This revelation comes as a shock to the family and raises questions about the stability of their polygamous lifestyle. Meanwhile, Meri confides in Robyn about her plans to relocate her clothing business to Parowan, Utah. She believes that Kody has grown distant and wants to spend less time in Flagstaff.

For those eager to watch the premiere, there are a few live streaming options available. Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream all offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to stream the reality series without any commitments. Philo, known for its affordability, offers access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Popular channels like Hallmark, MTV, AMC, and TLC are included, along with unlimited DVR and on-demand content.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream cater to those looking for more exclusive channel options and alternatives to a regular cable subscription. FuboTV, with its sports-centric focus, offers over 100 live channels, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV, for $74.99 a month. It also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Similar to FuboTV, DirecTV Stream offers a base package of over 75 live TV channels, including popular networks like TLC, MTV, and more. At $74.99 a month with a free trial, it provides a range of channel packages to suit different preferences.

Sister Wives offers a unique glimpse into the world of a polygamist family as Kody Brown and his four wives navigate the challenges of raising their combined 18 children. The show follows their attempts to live a “normal” family life in a society that often rejects their lifestyle. The relationships between the wives have evolved over the years, but the addition of a fourth wife, Robyn, and her children has brought about mixed emotions and uncertainties.

Sources:

– [Philo](https://www.philo.com/)

– [FuboTV](https://www.fubo.tv/)

– [DirecTV Stream](https://www.directv.com/)

Definition:

– Polygamy: The practice or custom of having multiple spouses simultaneously.