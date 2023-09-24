The Premiere of Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 6: What to Expect and How to Watch

In the upcoming premiere of Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 6, airing on TLC Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c, viewers can expect some interesting developments within the polygamist Brown family. Christine reveals that she has hired a matchmaker, while Meri makes plans to move her business. However, she is concerned about how Robyn will react to the news. Janelle also meets with Kody for the first time since their significant argument and asks if he still wants to pursue a plural marriage.

To watch the premiere, there are several options for live streaming the reality series. Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream all offer the ability to stream the show. These platforms also offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch for free before committing to a subscription.

Philo is known for being a more affordable option among live streaming services, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. It includes popular channels such as the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and more. Philo also provides unlimited DVR and a wide selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are suitable alternatives for those looking for a cable TV alternative with better channel options. FuboTV, considered to be a sports-focused streaming service, offers a standard package with over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month. Some of the channels included are ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and TLC. FuboTV also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream offers various channel packages, with its base package including a little over 75 live TV channels. The pricing is also $74.99 a month after the free trial.

Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody Brown, his four wives, and their 18 children as they navigate the challenges of living as a polygamist family in a society that often disapproves of their lifestyle. The show documents the efforts of the wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, to create a loving and cohesive family unit. Their relationships have produced 13 children, and the addition of Robyn and her three children has brought mixed feelings and uncertainties to the family dynamic.

