New Religious Horror Movie “Sister Death” Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for the upcoming religious horror movie “Sister Death” has been released Netflix. This film, scheduled to be released in time for Halloween, serves as a prequel to the 2017 film “Veronica”. The story is set in post-war Spain and follows a young novice named Narcisa, who possess supernatural powers. Narcisa arrives at a former convent, which has now been transformed into a school for girls, with the intention of becoming a teacher.

According to the official synopsis, as Narcisa spends her days at the convent, she experiences strange events and increasingly disturbing situations. These occurrences torment her and eventually lead her to uncover the dark secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

The highly anticipated movie is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 27. “Sister Death” has already generated buzz as it is chosen to open the Sitges Film Festival on October 5. The film stars Consuelo Trujillo, Almudena Amor, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares, and Maru Valdivielso.

The script for “Sister Death” is written Jorge Guerricaechevarri, known for his work on REC, and the film is directed Paco Plaza, co-creator of the REC franchise.

With its intriguing storyline, supernatural elements, and a talented cast and crew, “Sister Death” promises to be a gripping and terrifying horror movie that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

