SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio: Your Go-To Channel for Trending Songs on TikTok

SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio is your one-stop channel for staying in the loop with the latest trending songs and artists on TikTok. With its finger on the pulse of what’s popular on everyone’s For You Page, TikTok Radio curates a full-time channel dedicated to showcasing the music that’s blowing up on the platform.

What sets TikTok Radio apart is its hosting team, comprised of full-time creators who themselves have a massive presence on TikTok. Davis Burleson, Taylor Cassidy, Lamar Dawson, Jess Lucero, and Masani Musa make up this talented group, and their diverse backgrounds and tastes contribute to the incredible mix of sounds and styles on TikTok Radio.

In a recent interview with In The Know’s We Should Talk series, all five cohosts of TikTok Radio shared their insights on the current trend in music, which artists connect best with the TikTok community, and even songs that didn’t resonate with them. They also discussed older songs that they believe deserve recognition on TikTok in the future and the reasons behind the success of the hosting roster. Furthermore, they touched upon the cultural dominance of powerhouse artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift throughout the year.

Tune in to the full interview with the hosts of TikTok Radio on In The Know’s YouTube channel and make sure to listen to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio for the ultimate TikTok music experience.

Sources:

– In The Know’s We Should Talk interview series

– SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio