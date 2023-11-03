New Radio Encryption Guidelines to Enhance Public Safety

Law enforcement agencies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City areas are taking steps to enhance public safety encrypting their radio systems. Starting November 13, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and Sioux Falls Police Department will transition to encrypted radios, no longer accessible to the public on scanners.

This move comes as a response to federal guidelines specific to Project 25 (P25), which require first responder agencies nationwide to adopt a new, unified radio communications system 2025. With this upgrade, agencies can reassess their approach to encrypted radio communication channels.

The decision to encrypt radios aims to address several challenges faced law enforcement agencies. One critical concern is criminals exploiting open scanner traffic, adjusting their actions in real-time based on information obtained from police communications available on their smartphones. Rapid City Chief of Police, Don Hedrick, explained that encrypting radios, law enforcement can prevent offenders from having direct access to their strategies and tactics, enabling officers to more effectively track down suspects and bring them to justice.

Moreover, the move to encrypted radios also prioritizes the protection of victims’ and witnesses’ personal information. By removing public access to radio communications, names, locations, and other sensitive details can be safeguarded, preventing potential harm or retaliation.

While radio communications will no longer be accessible to the public, these law enforcement agencies are committed to keeping the community informed through other means. They will continue to utilize social media platforms and regularly update logs on their websites, ensuring timely updates every five to 10 minutes. Public information officers and agency officials will also remain available to address media inquiries and provide updates on impactful situations.

As technology continues to shape the world, law enforcement agencies must adapt their policies and operations to ensure public safety and officer well-being. The decision to encrypt radios in Sioux Falls and Rapid City demonstrates a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in communication technology to better protect the community and enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are the law enforcement agencies encrypting their radios?

The encryption of radios aims to prevent criminals from accessing live scanner traffic and adapting their actions accordingly. It also protects the personal information of victims and witnesses.

2. How will the public stay informed about emergencies and police activities?

The law enforcement agencies will continue to use social media platforms and regularly update logs on their websites to keep the public informed. Public information officers and agency officials will also be available to address media inquiries and provide updates on significant situations.

3. Is radio encryption a requirement for all law enforcement agencies?

While radio encryption is not mandatory, it is recommended under federal guidelines specific to Project 25 (P25) for first responder agencies nationwide to transition to a new, unified radio communications system 2025. The decision to encrypt radios is at the discretion of individual agencies based on their specific needs and circumstances.