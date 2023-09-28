Sioux Falls Man Charged with Soliciting a Minor: Allegedly Sent Inappropriate Photos via Snapchat

A Sioux Falls man, Kevin Thongvanh, has been charged with 10 counts of soliciting a minor, according to court records. Thongvanh, 30, is accused of sending illicit photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl via Snapchat over a three-year period, from September 2020 to September 2023, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly met Thongvanh at Champion Legacy Dance Academy, where he worked as her dance coach. However, the dance academy clarified that Thongvanh has not been employed there since the spring.

Law enforcement authorities had scheduled an interview with Thongvanh on Tuesday, but he failed to show up and did not respond to phone calls. Consequently, he was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. Thongvanh is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Soliciting a minor is a serious offense that involves engaging in communication or behavior with the intent to entice or lure someone under the age of consent into illegal activities. In this case, Thongvanh allegedly used Snapchat, a popular social media app for sharing photos and videos, to send inappropriate images to a minor.

It is important to prioritize the safety and well-being of minors, and incidents like these highlight the need for continued vigilance in monitoring online activities. Parents, guardians, and educators must actively educate children about online safety and provide guidance on appropriate digital behavior.

Sources:

– Court documents