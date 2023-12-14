Netflix Announces Release Schedule for Single’s Inferno Season 3

Netflix has revealed the release date schedule for Season 3 of the popular Korean reality series, Single’s Inferno. After the successful release of the first three episodes, fans can expect a new episode every week until the finale in early January.

Unlike the previous seasons, where episodes were released in a binge-worthy format, Season 3 will come in two-episode increments. The exception to this is the highly anticipated finale, which will be released as a standalone episode after the new year.

The show follows a group of young singles in search of love on a luxurious remote island. This season, viewers can expect more drama and romance, thanks to a diverse cast that includes a professional model, a member of the Korean Coast Guard, and a professional basketball player.

What sets Season 3 apart is the introduction of another island, dividing the contestants into two groups. This means that participants may leave the show with a partner from their own island, without ever interacting with the other singles. This twist is sure to bring some unexpected drama as the season progresses.

It remains uncertain who will end up with whom, but one thing is certain: Single’s Inferno Season 3 promises to be a captivating journey filled with love, heartbreak, and intense moments of connection.

Don’t miss out on the new episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 3, streaming now on Netflix worldwide. Set your alarms for 3 a.m. ET every Tuesday to catch the latest installment of this thrilling Korean reality series.