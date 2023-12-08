Netflix Announces Release Date for Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2

The highly anticipated Single’s Inferno Season 3 is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, according to an announcement Netflix. This reality television series follows a group of singles who live together on a remote island in search of love, while keeping their personal details hidden. To make it off the island and into paradise, the contestants must find love with another contestant.

While an official release time for Episodes 1 & 2 has not been announced, Netflix typically releases new content at 08:00 A.M. PT. This means that viewers can expect the episodes to be available at the following times:

– 8:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

– 11:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

– 4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

– 5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

To catch the latest episodes, viewers can watch Single’s Inferno Season 3 on Netflix. However, a subscription plan is required. Netflix offers two subscription options – an ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month and an ad-free plan for $15.49 a month. The ad-supported plan allows users to stream television shows and movies with commercials, while the ad-free plan provides a commercial-free streaming experience.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 will be hosted Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and Hanhae. Additionally, Dex, a former contestant from Season 2, will make an appearance as a guest host. The previous seasons proved to be a hit, with Season 1 consisting of 18 episodes airing from December 18, 2021, to January 8, 2022, and Season 2 consisting of 10 episodes airing from December 13, 2022, to January 10, 2023.

According to the official synopsis, the show’s participants will embark on a journey to find love on a deserted island. Only as a couple can they leave the island for a romantic date in paradise. Viewers can expect plenty of drama, flirtation, and unexpected twists as these singles navigate the challenges of romance in a unique and entertaining setting.