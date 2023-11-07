Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Unleashes Record-Breaking Innings to Secure Semifinal Spot

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell cemented his place in cricket history with an unbeaten knock of 201 runs off just 128 deliveries. This remarkable performance helped Australia avoid a potential upset against Afghanistan and secured their berth in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Maxwell’s innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai captivated audiences around the world. Social media platforms were abuzz with praise for the 35-year-old, and fans and players alike marveled at his incredible display of batting prowess.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir summed up the sentiment of many when he simply exclaimed, “Un-freakin-believable!” While Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif labeled Maxwell’s knock as the “Greatest ODI knock ever!” It was a sentiment echoed test cricket legend VVS Laxman who said, “One of the greatest innings one would ever see. Never Give Up. Take a bow Glenn Maxwell. That was quite incredible.”

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan added, “Some match-winning innings are such that you just stand up and applaud. An inning to remember for a lifetime Maxwell.” Fans also joined in the chorus of awe and admiration, with one posting a picture captioned, “Me telling my grandkids how Glenn Maxwell scored a double century on a single leg.”

Thanks to Maxwell’s brilliance, Australia became the third team to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the 50-over spectacle. Joining the hosts India and South Africa, the Australians showcased their determination and skill, setting the stage for an exciting semifinal showdown.

