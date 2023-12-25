New TikTok Data Harvesting Raises Privacy Concerns

Summary: TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, has come under scrutiny for secretly harvesting user data without their knowledge or consent. The platform’s tracking tool, known as a pixel, has been found to collect email addresses, mobile phone numbers, and browsing histories of millions of Australian users. This raises concerns about potential breaches of privacy laws and has prompted calls for an investigation the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. While TikTok denies any violation of privacy laws, marketing agency Civic Data has already advised its clients to remove the tracking pixel from their websites. Even national organizations like Beyond Blue, a mental health group, have dropped the TikTok app due to the tracking issue.

Although tracking pixels are commonly used marketers for legitimate purposes, TikTok’s pixel operates without user consent. This raises questions about the platform’s commercial motives as well as potential political implications. While TikTok is not available in China, there are concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, could be forced to cooperate with security activities, including the transfer of user data. This has led several governments, including the UK, Canada, France, and New Zealand, to ban the app on official devices. Australia also banned TikTok from government services last year.

While some security experts argue that the app may pose a national security threat, there is currently no public evidence of Chinese government spying through TikTok. However, the issue of data harvest for commercial purposes remains alarming. TikTok’s claim of compliance with privacy laws does not address the breach of trust and lack of transparency that users are experiencing. This situation highlights the need for increased regulation and enforcement to protect user privacy in the face of rapid technological advancements. Users are becoming increasingly concerned about losing control over their personal information and are calling for greater transparency and accountability in the online world.