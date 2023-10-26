New Article: The Captivating Blend of Genres in Cody Fry’s Music

Singer and songwriter Cody Fry has mastered the art of blending genres to create a captivating musical experience. His unique fusion of pop and cinematic classical has taken the music scene storm. From mellow pop beats to soaring symphonic movements, Fry’s compositions showcase the harmonious coexistence of these seemingly disparate styles.

When composing his music, Fry’s primary goal is to have fun. He believes that the joy he experiences during the creative process translates into the final product, resonating with listeners. By approaching his work with an open mind and a sense of adventure, Fry manages to create songs that are both entertaining and compelling.

Growing up with a father who is a classical composer and arranger provided Fry with a rich musical upbringing. He was exposed to a diverse range of music that shaped his musical influences. From Gershwin and Copeland to John Mayer and Disney, Fry’s eclectic taste reflects his appreciation for all types of music. Currently, he finds inspiration from film compositions renowned artists like John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Dario Marianelli.

In 2021, Fry received a Grammy nomination for his mesmerizing cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.” Fascinated the song’s narrative power, Fry was drawn to its ability to tell a captivating story within just three verses. He decided to create a fan-sourced choir to juxtapose the theme of loneliness in the song, culminating in a truly unique rendition.

Fry also acknowledges the rich history of rock and pop artists incorporating orchestras into their work. Artists like the Beatles, Queen, Metallica, and Radiohead have successfully blended the raw energy of rock with the grandeur of orchestral arrangements. Fry aims to continue this tradition, dispelling the misconception that working with orchestras is prohibitively expensive. He believes that the unique output produced these collaborations is well worth the investment.

One of Fry’s most popular songs, “I Hear a Symphony,” went viral on TikTok, capturing the attention of users worldwide. The emotional beauty of the piece resonated with people, leading them to incorporate it into videos celebrating love and connection. This unexpected surge in popularity amazed Fry and remains a standout moment in his career.

Cody Fry’s ability to seamlessly blend genres demonstrates his exceptional musical talent. By embracing the intersection of pop and cinematic classical, he continues to create music that captivates and inspires listeners around the world.