Singapore’s Digital Economy Contributes Over 17% to GDP in 2022

According to a report Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the digital economy in Singapore contributed to more than 17% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, surpassing the 13% logged in 2017. The study revealed that the economic contribution of the digital economy to Singapore’s GDP nearly doubled to 106 billion Singapore dollars (SGD) in 2022, up from SGD 58 billion in 2017.

The digital economy in Singapore is divided into two parts. One-third of it is driven the information and communications (I&C) sector, while the remaining two-thirds is contributed digitalization in the rest of the economy. The I&C sector, which includes telecommunications, computer programming, IT consultancy, cloud computing, and software development, plays a significant role in driving digitalization.

Digitalization in the rest of the economy measures the value generated from investments and spending in digital capital across all sectors, excluding the I&C sector. This includes outcomes such as better customer reach, optimized business processes, and innovation in products and services.

The report highlighted that the expansion of Singapore’s digital economy is a result of increasing adoption of digital technologies enterprises. This has also prompted significant growth in the tech workforce. The number of tech jobs in Singapore grew from approximately 155,500 in 2017 to 201,100 in 2022.

The key sub-sectors driving double-digit growth in the I&C sector were games, online services, and e-commerce, which experienced increased adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the rest of the economy, sectors such as finance and insurance, wholesale trade, and manufacturing saw a substantial increase in value-add from digitalization.

Singapore’s strong digital economy performance outshines other countries. Based on the latest available data, the digital economies of Estonia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom accounted for 16.6%, 15%, and 16.1% of their respective GDPs in 2020.

Looking ahead, Singapore remains committed to fostering a competitive digital economy and developing a technology-skilled workforce. The government has allocated SG$200 million over the next few years to invest in projects that enhance digital capabilities in businesses and workers.

