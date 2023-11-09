The Changing Landscape of Personal Finance Conversations in Singapore

A recent study conducted Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has shed light on the shifting landscape of personal finance discussions among Singaporeans. The analysis, which examined social media conversations from September 2022 to August 2023, revealed a substantial increase in discussions related to personal finance.

The study discovered that mentions of keywords such as “savings,” “saving money,” “save money,” and “high yield savings account (HYSA)” surged an astonishing 334%, reaching a total of 1,290 mentions compared to the previous year. This significant increase highlights the growing concern among Singaporeans regarding the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and their desire to implement effective savings strategies.

Another notable finding from the study was the rise in conversations surrounding “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) payment methods. Mentions of BNPL methods increased 169% during the same period, with Atome receiving the highest positive sentiment and Grab PayLater generating the highest negative sentiment. This trend reflects the changing consumer behavior of Singaporeans, who are exploring alternative payment options and seeking more flexible financial solutions.

Additionally, discussions related to “scam victims” became more prominent in finance and cybersecurity conversations on social media platforms. The study revealed a 79% increase, with a total of 21,900 mentions. This highlights the growing need for financial literacy and cybersecurity awareness among Singaporeans, as they navigate an increasingly digital financial landscape.

These findings underscore a noteworthy shift in how Singaporeans approach financial security and savings strategies. In the face of economic challenges, individuals are not merely seeking advice but are also finding strength in community, support, and validation. Social media platforms serve as crucial channels for this collective voice, providing readily accessible information and fostering reliance on finance influencers.

According to Meltwater’s influencer discovery solution, Klear, the top five finance influencers in Singapore, based on their Klear Scores, are The Woke Salaryman (Klear Score: 91), Genecia Alluora (Klear Score: 80), Michelle Hon (Klear Score: 79), The Simple Sum (Klear Score: 78), and SG Budget Babe (Klear Score: 61). These influencers play a significant role in shaping personal finance conversations and offering valuable insights and guidance to their audience.

David Hickey, Executive Director of Meltwater (Asia-Pacific), expressed the significance of these shifting conversations, stating, “Our findings reveal that people are not only seeking financial advice and security but also forming a collective voice to drive change in how they manage their finances.” Hickey emphasized the opportunity for financial brands to engage with consumers actively participating in these conversations, understanding their concerns, and offering tailored solutions to build trust in a challenging business environment.

For more in-depth insights and detailed data on rising trends and opportunities in the banking and financial services sector in Singapore, explore Meltwater’s sector report: 2023 Industry Snapshot: Banking and Financial Services in Singapore.

