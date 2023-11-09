Exploring the Evolving Financial Landscape in Singapore

A recent study conducted Meltwater reveals a significant surge in social media conversations revolving around personal finance among Singaporeans. This rise in online discussions reflects a shifting attitude towards financial security and an increasing interest in adopting smarter savings strategies.

The report, which analyzed data gathered from September 2022 to August 2023, indicates that social media mentions of terms like “savings,” “saving money,” “save money,” and “high yield savings account (HYSA)” witnessed a staggering 334% increase, totaling 1,290 mentions compared to the previous year. This surge indicates a growing awareness of the importance of saving money and making sound financial decisions during a challenging economic period.

Concurrently, mentions of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods experienced a significant boost, rising 169%. Among the various BNPL providers, Atome garnered the highest positive sentiment while Grab PayLater received the highest negative sentiment. This implies that individuals are increasingly exploring alternative payment options to manage their expenses more efficiently.

However, the study also highlighted a rise in discussions related to financial scams and cybersecurity. Conversations mentioning “scam victims” saw a 79% increase, reaching 21,900 mentions. This alarming trend underscores the need for increased vigilance and awareness while conducting financial transactions online.

The shift in online discussions corresponds to a transformation in how Singaporeans approach their financial well-being. Rather than solely seeking expert advice, individuals are now embracing a collective approach to finance actively participating in online communities that offer support, validation, and shared knowledge.

Social media platforms have emerged as essential avenues for accessible and easily digestible financial information, leading to a reliance on finance influencers. Meltwater’s influencer discovery solution, Klear, identified the top five finance influencers in Singapore with the highest Klear Scores:

1. The Woke Salaryman (Klear Score: 91)

2. Genecia Alluora (Klear Score: 80)

3. Michelle Hon (Klear Score: 79)

4. The Simple Sum (Klear Score: 78)

5. SG Budget Babe (Klear Score: 61)

These influencers play a vital role in shaping the financial conversations and decisions of Singaporeans, offering insights, tips, and advice based on their own experiences and expertise.

David Hickey, Executive Director of Meltwater (Asia-Pacific), acknowledges the evolving landscape of social media conversations surrounding personal finances. He emphasizes that businesses in the financial sector have an incredible opportunity to engage with consumers actively participating in these online discussions. By listening to the concerns and preferences of their audience, companies can tailor their solutions and build trust in an ever-changing business environment.

For further insights and detailed data on rising trends and opportunities in the Singaporean banking and financial services sector, explore the comprehensive sector report provided Meltwater: 2023 Industry Snapshot: Banking and Financial Services in Singapore.

