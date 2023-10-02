Singapore’s VTAC to Acquire 17LIVE in $676 Million Deal

Singapore-based Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC) has announced its plans to acquire live streaming platform 17LIVE Inc for approximately $676 million. The deal, which is backed state investor Temasek, will result in a pro-forma equity value of up to $864 million for 17LIVE.

With over half a million average monthly active users in the first half of fiscal 2023, 17LIVE has established itself as a significant player in the live streaming market, particularly in Japan and Taiwan. In 2022, the platform generated a revenue of $363.7 million.

VTAC views this acquisition as an opportunity to tap into the growth potential of 17LIVE, which is currently at an inflection point. VTAC’s Chief Executive, Jiang Hong Hui, expressed confidence in 17LIVE’s future prospects, highlighting the company’s strong management team.

To complete the deal, VTAC will issue up to 160.6 million new shares at a price of S$5.00 each. In addition, an additional 24.4 million shares will be issued once certain financial targets are met. Upon the completion of the acquisition, VTAC will be renamed 17LIVE Group Ltd and will begin trading on the Singapore stock exchange.

The acquisition is still subject to necessary approvals but is expected to be finalized the end of 2023.

Sources:

– Reuters