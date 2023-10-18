‘Captain Miller’ Synopsis Revealed: Dhanush to Play a Renegade in Action Drama

The highly anticipated action drama ‘Captain Miller’ starring Dhanush is all set to hit the screens on December 15. Directed Arun Matheswaran, the film has been in production for over a year and is now in the final stages of post-production. Recently, the synopsis of ‘Captain Miller’ was leaked the film’s Singapore distributor, giving fans a glimpse into the storyline.

According to the leaked synopsis, Dhanush will be portraying the character of a renegade named Miller. Alongside his unconventional gang of outlaws, Miller executes daring loots and heists. However, he is faced with a crucial decision of whether to continue running or confront the challenges head-on.

This action-packed drama is set in the pre-Independence era, adding an intriguing historical backdrop to the film. Dhanush, known for his versatility, will be seen in multiple looks, showcasing his dedication to the role.

The teaser of ‘Captain Miller’ was released earlier in July, generating a decent buzz among the audience. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivdhithaa Sathish, and John Kokken, among others. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of its first single.

While ‘Captain Miller’ is set to have a grand solo release in Tamil on December 15, there might be competition from another language film at the box office. Nonetheless, with Dhanush’s captivating performance and the promising synopsis, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this specific character brought to life on the big screen.

Sources:

– Article: [insert source]

– Image: [insert source]