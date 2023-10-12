Singapore’s Digital Mental Health Connect Platform Streamlines Services for Mental Health Support

Singapore’s Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation is developing the Digital Mental Health Connect (DMHC) platform, aimed at facilitating the integration of mental health support services provided over 450 health and social service agencies in the country. The platform will enable healthcare professionals and counsellors to seamlessly refer patients to one another, based on their needs, preferences, and risk level. This digital solution will aid in care integration, coordination, and data sharing integrating with current social and health case management systems.

The DMHC platform is part of Singapore’s National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy, a comprehensive initiative designed to create a robust mental health ecosystem. The strategy focuses on expanding the capacity of mental health services, improving early identification and intervention capabilities, promoting mental health and well-being, and enhancing workplace mental health. Singapore is introducing a Tiered Care Model that classifies mental health services based on the severity of individuals’ mental health needs. This model will be supported a common IT platform and guidelines for data sharing across mental health providers in healthcare and social sectors.

The upcoming National Mental Health Office, responsible for implementing the strategy, will establish a technological evaluation framework for existing and emerging digital mental health solutions. The framework will assess solutions based on their cost-effectiveness, safety, and sustainability. By streamlining approval and regulation processes, the office aims to ensure that suitable solutions are effectively implemented in the healthcare system.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health emphasizes the need for a comprehensive, whole-of-society approach to address mental health issues and improve the well-being of its population. The DMHC platform and the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy exemplify Singapore’s commitment to providing accessible and effective mental health support for individuals in need.

