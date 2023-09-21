dtcpay Partners with Sumsub to Streamline User Verification Process

Singapore-based digital payments firm dtcpay has collaborated with Sumsub, a verification platform, to enhance the screening of new users. Sumsub, based in London with plans to establish its regional headquarters in Singapore, will integrate its electronic know-your-customer (KYC) feature into dtcpay’s e-wallet. This integration will enable dtcpay to conduct thorough identity verification and customer profiling to evaluate risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing, among other concerns.

By utilising Sumsub’s verification platform, dtcpay can screen new users and access the results in less than a minute. This development aims to simplify and expedite the onboarding process for individuals who transact with businesses and merchants using dtcpay’s e-wallet. While the integration of the verification platform with the e-wallet is already in place, additional features such as name screening are still pending.

Alice Liu, CEO of dtcpay, stated that they are in the process of adding supplementary features to their onboarding system, with the goal of completing the whole electronic KYC onboarding system November. Established in 2019, dtcpay primarily deals with cryptocurrency payments but is actively working towards supporting mainstream digital payment options such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and PayPal. In August 2022, dtcpay obtained a major payment institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which mandates customer due diligence, including the KYC requirement.

Sumsub, founded in 2015, serves a diverse clientele that includes crypto exchanges, payment providers, and non-crypto digital banks. Penny Chai, Sumsub’s Vice-President of Business Development for Asia-Pacific, highlighted the growing trend of businesses, particularly those in the underbanked and unbanked segments, relying on payment service providers for their operations. This reinforces the importance of secure and regulation-compliant payment service providers in the region.

