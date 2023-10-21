Government of Sindh Launches WhatsApp-based Application for Grievance Redressal

The Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, has introduced a new WhatsApp-based application aimed at addressing grievances related to electricity, water, drainage, police, and various other departments. With this innovative approach, members of the general public can now conveniently lodge complaints scanning a provided QR Code, all from the comfort of their own homes.

In an inauguration ceremony, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the significance of this application, which initially focuses on addressing complaints against nine government entities. The QR Code will be prominently displayed in major shopping centers, airports, railway stations, main roads, and other notable locations, ensuring easy access for anyone in need of assistance.

Governor Tessori expressed his commitment to alleviating the hardships faced the common man. This WhatsApp-based application is part of his ongoing efforts to streamline the grievance redressal process, making it more accessible and efficient for citizens. By utilizing popular platforms like WhatsApp, this initiative aims to enhance the engagement and communication between the government and the public.

By bringing the grievance redressal process within the reach of every citizen, the government of Sindh is taking a step towards creating a more responsive and accountable governance system. The introduction of this innovative application reflects a progressive approach that leverages technology to bridge the gap between the government and the people it serves.

This move not only provides an easy and efficient way for citizens to raise their concerns but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to embracing digital solutions for public service delivery.

