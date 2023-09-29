Sinch’s WhatsApp Business Solution Boosts Conversion Rate for Ramco Cements

Sinch, a leading provider of Customer Communications Cloud, has collaborated with Ramco Cements to introduce a unique WhatsApp for Business Solution. This strategic move has resulted in a significant increase in business leads as well as improved responsiveness to customer inquiries and requirements.

By leveraging Sinch’s WhatsApp Business Solution, Ramco Cements can provide tailored customer support and engage with potential customers in real time while ensuring the security and privacy of their information. This innovative solution enables the company to address customer queries, offer detailed product information, and build stronger relationships with their audience through WhatsApp.

Nitin Singhal, Managing Director of Sinch India, highlighted the importance of WhatsApp in customer communications and modern marketing, especially for B2B companies. Sinch’s WhatsApp for Business Solution allows businesses like Ramco Cements to engage in high-engagement two-way marketing communication through creative text, attractive images, and engaging videos.

Mr. G. Murugesan, Vice President-IT of Ramco Cements, emphasized the challenges faced the construction sector in retaining potential leads due to urgent project site requirements. He further expressed the growing demand from customers for convenient and efficient communication channels. Sinch recommended a WhatsApp for Business Solution that allows for verified official business accounts and two-way communication flow. This solution has received positive responses from customers and has resulted in quicker conversions of initial inquiries into orders.

WhatsApp serves as an ideal tool for reaching a mass audience, promoting brand identity, building connections, and communicating with the target audience in real time. Sinch’s WhatsApp Business Solution provides companies with the opportunity to develop their official WhatsApp messaging experience through this rich media platform.

Overall, Sinch’s WhatsApp for Business Solution has significantly enhanced Ramco Cements’ conversion rate and customer experience, making it a valuable asset for businesses looking to improve their customer communications and marketing efforts.

