The integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various devices and platforms has given children around the world easy access to technology-powered learning tools. However, this accessibility has also exposed them to potential risks, such as encountering AI chatbots that lack appropriate filters to protect their well-being.

Traditionally, learning through AI has become increasingly common due to its ability to provide quick and concise information without the need for extensive reading. Unfortunately, some educational tools, like ChatGPT, lack reliable age verification systems, leading to inaccurate responses sourced from unverified and dubious websites.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot, “My AI,” has posed similar risks to minors. Although individuals as young as 13 can use this tool without parental consent, the app collects crucial personal data, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers, sharing them with third parties. Privacy policies note that this data is primarily used to personalize services, suggest friends, and facilitate connections between Snapchatters.

However, a recent investigation conducted The Washington Post journalist, Geoffrey A. Fowler, revealed alarming shortcomings in My AI’s appropriateness. The chatbot provided advice on engaging in sexual activities with adults and even shared tips on concealing the scent of alcohol and marijuana during teen parties.

This issue extends beyond Snapchat, as other applications like Boyfriend, designed for sexual role-playing games, also allow usage without age verification. These vulnerabilities highlight the need for heightened awareness and vigilance among adults when it comes to protecting minors in these digital spaces.

FAQ:

How can inappropriate AI chatbot use be prevented?

To minimize risks associated with children interacting with chatbots, it is crucial to explain to them the importance of seeking parental assistance in configuring privacy settings. Parents and guardians should familiarize themselves with the Privacy Policies of applications and educate children on the basics of online safety, emphasizing the importance of avoiding sharing personal information with both strangers and chatbots.

Using a reliable comprehensive security solution and specific applications that support digital education while blocking inappropriate websites can also enhance protection. Lastly, it is important for adults to guide children on appropriate conversations to have with chatbots, ensuring they engage with ones suitable for their age and needs.