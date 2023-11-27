Unveiling the Secrets Behind the Rain at the I’m A Celebrity Camp

Viewers of the popular reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have been left puzzled a peculiar phenomenon – the campmates and the campsite managing to stay dry despite heavy rainfall. These fans took to social media to express their confusion, questioning how everyone could remain bone dry in torrential rain.

However, according to Capital FM, there is a straightforward explanation for this seemingly miraculous dryness. Above the camp, there is a partial cover in place to protect certain areas from rain. This cover serves multiple purposes: it safeguards the show’s expensive filming equipment, prevents the celebs and their beds from getting soaked, and ensures the campfire can continue to burn.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Chris Moyles revealed the existence of these retractable canvas canopy covers during an interview with Tobey Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show. Moyles described the covers as being above the camp but clarified that they are not present all the time. Despite their intermittent nature, Moyles expressed his admiration for the convenience they provided and even joked about wanting a similar setup for his own backyard.

Another former campmate, Alison Hammond, corroborated the presence of some form of canopy during her time on the show. Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, Hammond mentioned that the camp is surrounded trees and features a canopy for lighting. This combination creates an atmosphere reminiscent of a camping film set, with hidden cameras capturing all the action.

So, while viewers may still be astonished the dryness of the campmates during downpours, it seems that the production team has found a clever solution to preserve both the contestants’ comfort and the integrity of the show. The presence of these canopy covers ensures that even the heaviest rainstorms won’t dampen the spirits of the jungle’s brave inhabitants.

