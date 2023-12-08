Sending View-Once Voice Messages on WhatsApp: Enhancing Privacy and Security

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced a new feature called View Once, which allowed users to send disappearing photos and videos to enhance privacy. Now, WhatsApp has extended this feature to voice messages, providing an extra layer of security in voice-based chats. With View Once voice messages, users can send messages that disappear once they are heard. This feature adds an ephemeral touch to your communication and ensures that your messages are heard only once.

To send a View-Once voice message on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp: Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone.

2. Select the Contact: Choose the contact to whom you want to send the message and open the conversation.

3. Record a Voice Message: Press and hold the microphone icon to start recording your voice message. Lift your finger from the icon once you’ve finished recording.

4. Enable View-Once Option: Before sending the message, locate the View-Once option. It is represented an icon that looks like “1” with a circle around it. Tap on it to activate View-Once mode.

5. Send the Message: After activating View-Once mode, press the send button to dispatch your voice message. The recipient will be notified that they have received a View-Once message.

6. Wait for Playback: Once the recipient opens the message, they can listen to the voice note. However, they can only play it once. Afterward, the message will be deleted, adding an extra layer of security and privacy to your voice communications.

This feature can be particularly useful for sharing sensitive information or ensuring that your message is heard only once. It prevents recipients from replaying or saving the voice message, adding an additional level of confidentiality. It’s important to note that screenshots cannot be taken of these messages, further protecting your privacy.

Overall, sending View-Once voice messages on WhatsApp enhances the privacy and security of your communication. By taking advantage of this feature, you can have peace of mind knowing that your voice messages will disappear after being heard, adding an ephemeral touch to your conversations.