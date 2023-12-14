Simone Biles Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Focuses on Gymnastics Career

Simone Biles, the renowned gymnast and Olympic champion, recently took to Instagram to address rumors circulating about her being pregnant. In a photo from a Green Bay Packers game, fans speculated that Biles might be expecting a baby since she has been attending her husband Jonathan Owens’ games regularly. However, Biles swiftly shut down the speculation, clarifying that she is not pregnant.

Biles expressed her frustration in having to address these rumors and requested commenters to refrain from making assumptions about her personal life. Her dedication to gymnastics remains unwavering as she continues her career. Biles returned to the sport earlier this year after facing a challenging period during the 2020 Olympics, where she experienced a loss of control known as the “twisties.”

In a previous Q&A session, Biles had shared her family aspirations, revealing that she wants two kids while Owens has expressed a desire for a larger family. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, and Biles fondly recalled the joyous occasion, emphasizing the love and beauty of their wedding ceremony.

Reflecting on her comeback to competitive gymnastics, Biles expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete again, considering her earlier uncertainty about returning to the sport. Competing alongside her teammates at WCC has been particularly rewarding for her, which further solidifies her commitment to the sport.

While it is understandable that fans are excited to speculate about Biles’ personal life, it is important to respect her privacy. As she continues to inspire millions with her remarkable skills and perseverance, the focus should remain on her incredible accomplishments within the world of gymnastics.