A New Athleta Collection Inspired a Champion’s Fearless Attitude

The world-renowned gymnast, Simone Biles, continues to inspire young girls with her latest Athleta collection titled “Because I Can.” Building on her ongoing partnership with the activewear brand, Biles brings forth a line that embodies her fearless attitude and encourages young girls to push their own boundaries.

The collection takes inspiration from a powerful quote Biles in 2021, where she confidently responded to a reporter’s question about her daring moves at the U.S. Classic, saying, “Because I can.” This simple yet impactful statement encapsulates Biles’ unwavering self-belief and highlights her ability to conquer any challenge that comes her way.

Designed with young girls in mind, the “Because I Can” collection aims to empower the next generation of athletes. By combining functional and stylish activewear pieces, Athleta and Biles provide young girls with the tools they need to feel confident and motivated during their own athletic pursuits.

Biles, a decorated World Championship winner, recognizes the power of using her voice to inspire others. She expressed her gratitude for this newfound journey with Athleta, stating, “Using my voice has been very empowering for me, and I’m grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same.”

