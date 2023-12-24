Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: A Surprising Love Story

Simone Biles, the acclaimed gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist, found love in an unexpected place – the world of celebrity dating apps. However, when she connected with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens on Raya, she had no idea that he wasn’t aware of her celebrity status.

Owens, who initially saw a profile of a gymnast on the app, was intrigued and decided to swipe right. Little did he know that Biles would be the one to make the first move. After a workout, Owens discovered likes on his Instagram and a direct message from none other than Biles herself. Curious to know more about the person behind the messages, Owens had to conduct his own research to learn about Biles’ incredible accomplishments.

The couple’s first meeting took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to enjoy each other’s company away from the public eye. However, it wasn’t long before Owens realized just how famous Biles truly was. Walking through a crowd of moms and children, all eyes were on Biles, with kids even asking Owens for photos. It was in those moments that he fully grasped Biles’ immense popularity and the impact she had on people’s lives.

Owens, who recently joined the Green Bay Packers after playing for the Houston Texans, understands the dedication and hard work required to reach the pinnacle of a sport. Having witnessed Biles’ success and determination firsthand, he has a newfound admiration for her achievements. Despite not being able to watch her win the Olympics due to his commitments in college football, Owens and Biles connected on a deeper level when they finally had the chance to spend time together.

Their connection grew stronger, leading to an engagement in February 2022 and a wedding in April of the same year. As Biles prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, she has the unwavering support of her loving husband her side.

The love story between Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens is a testament to the unexpected journeys life takes us on. Who would have thought that a chance encounter on a dating app could lead to a strong and enduring relationship? Love truly knows no boundaries, and it can blossom in the most surprising of circumstances.