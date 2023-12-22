Jonathan Owens Finds Love with Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens, the talented safety for the Green Bay Packers, had a stroke of luck when he connected with renowned gymnast Simone Biles through the celebrity dating app, Raya. Little did he know about Biles’ exceptional accomplishments in the world of gymnastics. It was actually Biles who made the first move sending Owens a direct message on Instagram.

Curiosity piqued Owens’ interest when he came across a profile of a gymnast on the app. Unaware of Biles’ celebrity status, Owens conducted his own research to learn more about the person he was communicating with. He discovered that she had a massive following on social media, leading him to believe that she must be something special.

The couple initially met during the COVID pandemic, allowing them to form a connection away from the public eye. However, it wasn’t long before Owens witnessed firsthand the extent of Biles’ fame. During a casual outing, they encountered a group of moms and children who immediately recognized Biles. Kids approached Owens, requesting photos and showing signs of excitement.

Having spent four seasons playing for the Houston Texans in Biles’ hometown, Owens is now beginning his first season with the Green Bay Packers. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Arizona Cardinals before eventually finding his place in Green Bay.

The couple got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot in April of the same year. Biles continues to dominate the world of gymnastics, adding four gold medals to her already impressive collection at the recent World Championships. With her sights set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Biles is preparing for another remarkable year, pushing through mental health challenges and overcoming the gymnastics equivalent of the yips.

The love story between Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles is a testament to the unexpected connections that can arise in this digital age. It demonstrates how two people from different worlds can come together and find a deep connection, ultimately supporting each other’s personal and professional endeavors.