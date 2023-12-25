Simone Biles Stands Up to Critics Amid Relationship Controversy

Simone Biles has taken to social media to address the recent controversy surrounding her husband Jonathan Owens’ comments about their relationship. Responding to the outcry sparked Owens’ remarks on “The Pivot” podcast, Biles posted a message on X accompanied a meme, asking her critics if they were done yet.

Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, had revealed on the podcast that he was initially unaware of Biles’ success and only became interested after seeing her large following on Instagram. His comments were met with criticism from social media users, with some calling him out for discussing their relationship in such a manner.

Despite the backlash, Owens appeared unbothered the chatter, stating in an Instagram post that he and Biles were “locked in” and unaffected the opinions of others. Biles, a record-setting Olympic gymnast with seven medals to her name, replied to Owens’ post, expressing her commitment to him.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2022 after connecting during the COVID-19 pandemic. They later tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in Houston before celebrating with a destination wedding in Mexico.

While the controversy surrounding Owens’ comments continues to generate attention, Biles’ response on social media suggests that she is standing strong and not allowing the criticism to affect their relationship. As they prepare for the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, Biles and Owens remain focused and united in their commitment to each other.