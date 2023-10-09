MP Simon O’Connor Causes Controversy in Auckland Chinese Community

National MP Simon O’Connor has faced criticism from parts of Auckland’s Chinese community after commenting on a recent protest involving a Chinese businessman and a Falun Gong banner. The businessman, Freddy Chen, appeared in court on charges of wilful damage, a threatening act, and possession of a knife. Chen was filmed cutting through the banner, which displayed anti-Chinese Communist Party messages related to the alleged cover-up of the origins of the coronavirus.

O’Connor took to social media to condemn Chen’s actions, accusing him of harassing peaceful protesters and supporting the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party. Chen, on the other hand, responded through WeChat channels, condemning O’Connor’s response and accusing him of interfering with judicial fairness. Chen is calling on the Chinese community to turn their backs on O’Connor.

The incident has received attention from other political figures as well. Act candidate Brooke van Velden expressed support for the right to freedom of expression without fear of harm and emphasized the importance of every member of the community feeling valued and safe in New Zealand.

Chen has created a crowdfunding page to cover his legal fees, which has raised over $26,000 in donations. He claims that the pandemic and economic downturn have taken a toll on his business and argues that the protesters’ anti-CCP messaging makes it difficult for Chinese people to live and own businesses overseas.

While Chen portrays his actions as a response to the protesters’ lies and chaos, Falun Gong supporters suggest that his involvement was more organized than spontaneous. They raise concerns about the spread of videos of the incident on social media and the potential incitement of discord.

Falun Gong, founded in 1992, is a Chinese movement that draws on Buddhism and Taoism. It has been identified the Chinese government as a source of political dissent.

