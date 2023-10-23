Music Mogul Simon Cowell Invests in Online Streaming Platform Lounges.tv

Music mogul Simon Cowell has recently invested in Lounges.tv, a new online streaming platform that aims to provide a space for rising content creators, including musicians, comedians, and fitness trainers. According to reports, Cowell has purchased a stake in the platform, which is currently in the process of completing a funding round that will value the business at £20 million ($24 million). Lounges.tv has already attracted other notable backers, such as Ben Lavender, creator of BBC’s iPlayer, and Kiran Sharma, former manager of Prince.

Scott Green, the co-founder and CEO of Lounges.tv, claims that the platform offers content creators a faster and more efficient way to monetize their content online. Creators are paid 80% of their streaming income within 24 hours of going live, and the platform also provides a pay-per-view barrier and a tipping-based revenue system. Since its launch in 2020, Lounges.tv has seen thousands of creators sign up to the ad-free platform.

Cowell expressed his support for Lounges.tv, stating that he believes in creating as many opportunities as possible for talent to be discovered and build their own fan bases. He also appreciated the platform’s timely payment system and commended the idea. This investment from Cowell comes at a time when the content creator industry is rapidly growing, with millions of new videos being uploaded daily on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

With the support of Simon Cowell, Lounges.tv has the potential to revolutionize the streaming industry and address the needs of aspiring individuals within the community. The platform offers creators the chance to showcase their talents and be more quickly financially rewarded. By eliminating the reliance on ads and introducing diverse fan funding options, Lounges.tv departs from the traditional ad-centric model and values creators based on their genuine talent.

Overall, Cowell’s investment in Lounges.tv signals his continued involvement in the music industry and his dedication to providing opportunities for emerging talent. This new online streaming platform could indeed shape the world of online talent and provide a brighter and more sustainable future for content creators.

Sources:

– The Times

– Music Business Worldwide