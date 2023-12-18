65-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in McAllen

Summary: Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Josefina Maldonado, a 65-year-old woman who was last seen in McAllen on Tuesday afternoon. She is described as 5’2″ tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department.

Search Underway for Missing McAllen Woman

Authorities are currently conducting a search for Josefina Maldonado, a 65-year-old woman who has been reported missing in McAllen. She was last seen on Tuesday wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and black and green leggings in the vicinity of Lindberg Avenue. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert, describing her as 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Local law enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Josefina. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000. Your cooperation could be crucial in helping to bring her back to safety.

