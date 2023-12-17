Threads App Introduces Misleading Tags Feature, Fooling Users

Summary: The recently introduced tags feature on the Threads microblogging app Meta has become a source of fun and interaction for users. However, some users are taking advantage of the “topic tags” to play pranks on other users. By creating posts with misleading “Show more” tags, unsuspecting users are redirected to a page for that tag instead of seeing more content. This joke, initiated a Threads user who is an employee at Meta, has fooled many users and taken them back to the playful era of the internet. It remains to be seen how long it will take for Meta to remove this feature from the app.

The tags feature on the Threads microblogging app, introduced Meta, has proven to be a hit among users. It has provided them with a new and fun way to interact with others. However, some users are taking advantage of this feature to play pranks on unsuspecting users.

Instead of using traditional hashtags, Threads allows users to create “topic tags” that resemble regular sentences. With these tags highlighted in blue and linked to posts just like hashtags, users are easily fooled into clicking on them.

One sneaky trick that has gained popularity involves adding a “Show more” tag at the end of a post. When other users click on it expecting to see more content, they are redirected to a page for that specific tag. Many users have fallen for this prank, clicking repeatedly in hopes of accessing the full post.

The mastermind behind this hashtag joke is a Threads user known as @freezydorito, who happens to be an employee at Meta. The fact that the text is colored blue, just like regular linked text, adds to the deception. Users are reminded of similar instances on platforms like Facebook, where the option to see the full post can be displayed in gray color, further contributing to the effectiveness of the prank.

While some may argue that users will eventually grow bored of this joke, it continues to fool many individuals. The Threads app already faces challenges with questionable recommendations and posts in its For You feed. Now, users are sharing about this prank, leading to more unsuspecting victims.

It is worth noting that Threads has recently launched in Europe, which means it will likely attract a larger user base. This raises the question of how long it will take for Meta to address and remove this misleading tags feature from the app, considering the negative impact it can have on user experience.