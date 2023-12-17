Conflicts of Interest Arise in Silicon Valley as AI Industry Booms

A growing concern in the Silicon Valley tech sector is the rise of conflicts of interest on Big Tech boards due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). Corporate governance experts argue that some of the most influential players in Silicon Valley should step down from their positions on these boards as a consequence.

The AI industry has witnessed the emergence of competing companies within the same board of directors. For example, Microsoft’s board member and Greylock Partners venture capitalist, Reid Hoffman, co-founded Inflection AI, which develops a rival personal assistant, Pi, and is also creating large language models that compete with Microsoft’s own AI models. Similarly, Andreessen Horowitz general partner, Marc Andreessen, sits on Meta’s board while his venture firm has invested in companies like OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Character AI, all of which directly compete with Meta’s AI efforts. Additionally, Kleiner Perkins, another VC firm, is an investor in Together AI, a generative AI cloud platform that competes with Google Cloud, despite the fact that Kleiner Perkins chair John Doerr is on the board of Google parent Alphabet.

Corporate governance veterans have pointed out the necessity for board members to prioritize one company and relinquish their position in competing enterprises. However, while these conflicts may raise concerns, they are not illegal under U.S. antitrust law unless they involve publicly-traded corporations.

The typical protocol for addressing conflicts of interest on boards involves disclosure and recusal from discussions or votes related to the conflicting matter. However, experts believe that the nature of AI-related conflicts requires more significant action, as they impact various aspects of operations and strategy.

Companies are obliged to disclose certain types of conflicts involving significant transactions with firms in which their board members have involvement. In the case of the OpenAI nonprofit board, board member Reid Hoffman resigned due to his desire to invest in companies utilizing OpenAI’s technology.

Proxy statements issued publicly traded companies often disclose transactions involving board members but do not explicitly mention competitive conflicts. These statements are written in compliance with SEC regulations, which do not require the disclosure of such conflicts.

As the AI industry continues to grow, conflicts of interest in Silicon Valley’s tech sector pose challenges to corporate governance. Robust measures need to be implemented to mitigate these conflicts and ensure the ethical functioning of AI companies.