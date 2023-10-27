Welcome to the Annual Silent Auction and Dinner at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Solon Springs

Looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping while supporting a good cause? Look no further than the Silent Auction and Dinner happening at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Solon Springs. Join us on November 4th from 5-7 p.m. at 11405 S 1st St. W. for an evening of fun, community, and great deals.

This annual event is jam-packed with a wide variety of items up for grabs in our silent auction. From kids baskets to quilts, harvest produce, and antiques, there is something for everyone. Browse through pick-a-prize baskets, baked goods, puzzles, embroidered items, gift certificates, and more. Don’t miss the chance to admire the stunning works of art, including a breathtaking painting titled “Peaceful Setting” the talented local artist Lori Sedin.

On top of the exciting auction, we also have a delicious dinner planned for all attendees. For just $15, you can indulge in a full dinner ticket that includes options like pulled pork sandwiches, homemade cheeseburgers, or vegetable soup, along with a dessert bar and your choice of drink. If you prefer a lighter meal, we offer a pulled pork sandwich or soup with sides for $8.

The proceeds from this event play a vital role in supporting our church’s mission and ministries. From youth group activities to Wednesday School, Faith Formation, grief/support counseling, and community funerals, your contribution makes a difference in the lives of many.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy an evening of shopping, good food, and community spirit. Mark your calendars for November 4th and join us at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Solon Springs. We can’t wait to see you there!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I participate in the silent auction?

To participate in the silent auction, simply attend the event at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Solon Springs on November 4th. Upon arrival, you’ll have the chance to bid on the items that catch your eye throughout the evening.

2. What forms of payment are accepted?

We accept cash, checks, and credit/debit cards for both the auction items and dinner tickets. Please note that there may be transaction fees associated with card payments.

3. Can I take my auction items home with me that evening?

Yes, you can take your auction items home with you at the end of the event. Make sure to settle your payments and collect your winnings before leaving.

4. Are the dinner options suitable for dietary restrictions?

We strive to provide options for diverse dietary needs. Please inform our staff of any specific restrictions or allergies when purchasing your dinner ticket, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.