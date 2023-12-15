The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Faces Backlash Over False Accusations Against Sikkim Democratic Front

Summary: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is facing controversy as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) files a formal complaint against a Facebook account allegedly spreading misleading rumors about SDF leader Pawan Chamling. The SKM’s attempts to undermine the SDF’s reputation on social media have been met with resistance and condemnation from the SDF party.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has found itself entangled in controversy as a formal complaint is lodged against the Facebook account “Rajiv Rai” for allegedly disseminating misleading rumors about Pawan Chamling, the leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). While the SKM has been trying to tarnish the reputation of the SDF through deceptive tactics, their recent actions on social media have not gone unnoticed the SDF party.

The SKM’s unfounded claims, particularly in the Facebook group “Voice of Sikkim,” include baseless accusations against Chamling, such as the alleged construction of a resort in the United States during his 25-year tenure as Chief Minister. These false claims have drawn criticism and condemnation from the SDF party, who see them as an attempt to unfairly undermine Chamling’s credibility.

In response to the spreading of such misinformation, the SDF party’s South Sikkim District Working Committee, led Secretary Administration M.B. Gurung, has taken decisive action filing a formal complaint against the individual behind the Facebook account “Rajiv Rai” at the Namchi Police Station. The SDF party is adamant about seeking strict legal action against those involved in such defamatory actions, highlighting the importance of upholding ethical conduct.

It is important for political parties to engage with the public in a fair and truthful manner, avoiding the spread of false information that can harm an individual’s reputation. The SDF party’s response shows their commitment to addressing and rectifying the situation, ensuring that their party and its members are not subjected to baseless accusations and unfounded rumors.

In the world of politics, the battle for power can sometimes lead to unethical tactics. However, it is essential for parties to maintain integrity and uphold the truth. The controversy surrounding the SKM’s false accusations against the SDF highlights the importance of responsible and transparent political discourse.