Mysterious Metal Objects in Perth’s Northern Suburbs Turn Out to be Ball Targets

Residents in Perth’s Balcatta area were puzzled a series of mysterious metal objects found at Rickman Delawney Reserve. The hoop-shaped objects, standing about one meter tall with protruding bars, were randomly placed throughout the park, leading to speculation and curiosity among locals. These speculations ranged from artistic installations to markers for occult activity or even signs of an impending alien landing.

However, it turns out that the objects are simply ball targets. Made of metal, these hoops of varying sizes are actually part of a ball-throwing activity facilitated the local council. While some residents expressed concerns about their appearance, the targets were included as part of a $1.03 million park upgrade, known as “Perth’s Stonehenge,” which was completed in late 2022.

The City of Stirling conducted community consultation before implementing the upgrade, which also included the addition of a new footpath and other improvements to the park’s play space. Despite the initial confusion, it was revealed that the objects serve the purpose of enhancing ball-throwing skills. Although they may have sparked intrigue and speculation, the mystery surrounding these objects has now been solved.

