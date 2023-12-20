Amino Acids in Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Geysers May Survive Contact with Spacecraft, Lab Experiment Shows

A recent lab experiment has yielded promising results regarding the survival of amino acids in the geysers of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Scientists at the University of California San Diego conducted experiments to determine if amino acids in the ice grains of the geysers could withstand the impact speeds typically experienced during encounters with space probes.

Using a physical apparatus designed to examine collisions, the researchers created ice particles fragmenting water droplets with a high-voltage needle. These ice grains were then shot through a spectrometer, where their impact times were recorded and each grain was imaged. The findings revealed that amino acids within the ice grains could survive impact speeds of up to 9,400 mph (15,128 kilometers per hour), suggesting that they could potentially remain intact when collected a spacecraft.

This discovery opens up exciting possibilities for future space exploration missions, not just to Enceladus, but also to other water-bearing moons, such as Jupiter’s Europa. The researchers believe that if similar amino acids exist in the ice grains of these moons, missions like the proposed Europa Clipper could potentially find them as well.

“Our work shows that it is possible to collect undamaged ice grains from the ice plumes of Enceladus,” stated Robert Continetti, a chemist involved in the research. This breakthrough provides new hope for scientists eager to study the organic molecules carried the geysers without destroying them in the process.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the need for further exploration and investigation into the potential for life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus and other celestial bodies in our solar system. With these newfound insights, researchers may be one step closer to uncovering the secrets hidden within the icy depths of these fascinating moons.