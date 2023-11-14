Social Media Companies Shift Focus to AI for Enhanced User Experience

Social media platforms have seen a declining number of patents recorded in the industry since January 2021, according to a recent thematic intelligence report research company GlobalData [1]. While there was a peak in March 2022 with over 1,200 patent publications, the number of social media patents dropped approximately 30% from 2021 to September 2023.

Rather than investing in further technological advancements, social media companies are now directing their attention towards harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) [1]. The existing technology running these platforms is deemed sufficient and lacks complexity. AI, on the other hand, offers an array of possibilities.

GlobalData highlights that AI is already making a profound impact on the social media platforms we use today [1]. By leveraging AI, social media algorithms and recommendations can be enhanced, providing personalized and engaging user experiences. Additionally, generative AI can accelerate the content creation process, allowing for faster content generation on social media.

Moreover, social media companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Snap are integrating AI into their content moderation practices, as stated GlobalData [1]. The introduction of AI has the potential to alleviate the burden on content moderators who are faced with a significant amount of user-generated content, some of which may be harmful or false.

With Meta’s Facebook platform alone serving approximately three billion monthly active users, accounting for 61% of the global online population, the need for effective content moderation solutions is crucial [1]. AI offers the possibility of streamlining moderation processes, ensuring a safer and more reliable social media experience for users worldwide.

In conclusion, the evolution of social media is shifting towards AI integration for improved user experiences and content moderation. As the social media landscape continues to evolve, it is anticipated that AI will play an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of these platforms.

FAQ:

1. What is AI?

AI stands for artificial intelligence. It refers to the development of computer systems capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

2. How can AI enhance social media platforms?

AI can enhance social media platforms improving algorithms and recommendations to provide personalized and engaging user experiences. It can also be used to generate content at a faster rate and assist in content moderation processes to identify harmful or false content.

3. Which social media companies are integrating AI into content moderation?

Social media companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Snap are integrating AI into their content moderation practices to manage the increasing volume of user-generated content more efficiently.

Sources:

[1] GlobalData, “2023 thematic intelligence report on social media”