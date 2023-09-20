Signal Updates Protocol to Add Quantum Resistance

Signal, the encrypted messaging app, has announced an update to its Signal Protocol to incorporate quantum resistance. The update replaces the Extended Triple Diffie-Hellman (X3DH) specification with Post-Quantum Extended Diffie-Hellman (PQXDH) to provide an additional layer of protection against the future threat of powerful quantum computers. This move comes after Google recently added support for quantum-resistant encryption algorithms in its Chrome web browser and implemented a quantum-resilient FIDO2 security key as part of its OpenSK security keys project.

The Signal Protocol is a set of cryptographic specifications that enables end-to-end encryption for private text and voice communications. It is used various messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Google’s encrypted RCS messages for Android. While mainstream quantum computers are not currently a reality, existing encryption systems are susceptible to a vulnerability called Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL). This means that data encrypted today could potentially be decrypted in the future using a quantum computer.

To address this threat, Signal’s PQXDH takes a hybrid approach, combining the X25519 elliptic curve key agreement protocol with Kyber-1024, a post-quantum cryptographic algorithm chosen the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for general encryption. The new protocol computes a shared secret using both X25519 and CRYSTALS-Kyber, making it necessary for an attacker to break both algorithms to obtain the same shared secret.

Signal has already implemented the new protocol in its latest client applications and plans to disable X3DH for new chats, requiring the use of PQXDH. This update provides post-quantum forward secrecy and cryptographic deniability, relying on the hardness of the discrete log problem for mutual authentication.

Overall, this update from Signal showcases the importance of preparing for a quantum computing future enhancing encryption protocols to withstand the potential threats posed quantum computers.

