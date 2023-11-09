Signal and WhatsApp Introduce Enhanced Privacy Features

Signal and WhatsApp have recently unveiled new features aimed at safeguarding user privacy. Signal is currently testing a username feature, allowing users to conceal their phone numbers from others. This feature, available in Signal’s “staging” version, allows users to create usernames, share username links, adjust sharing settings for their phone numbers, and invite group members using usernames or phone numbers. However, Signal has advised users that this early build may face occasional crashes, lacks uptime guarantees, and may result in the loss of push notifications.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has introduced various optional features to enhance user privacy and security. One notable feature allows users to hide their IP addresses during calls, ensuring their locations remain undisclosed to other call participants. WhatsApp achieves this relaying calls through its own servers. In a blog post, Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, emphasized that this feature was designed with privacy-conscious users in mind, as protecting privacy and security is a fundamental part of WhatsApp’s mission to enable private communication worldwide.

These initiatives have garnered positive feedback from users, who anticipate greater confidentiality in their communications. The need for enhanced privacy measures is evident, especially given recent data breaches and controversies surrounding personal data processing consent. The aim of these new features is to empower users with more control over their private information.

FAQ

1. What is the username feature in Signal?

Signal’s username feature allows users to create usernames and share them with others instead of revealing their phone numbers.

2. Can I test Signal’s username feature?

Yes, Signal has released a “staging” version of their app for users to test this feature before its official launch.

3. How does WhatsApp protect user privacy in calls?

WhatsApp now allows users to hide their IP addresses during calls relaying calls through its own servers.

4. Why is privacy important for WhatsApp?

Protecting user privacy is crucial for WhatsApp to fulfill its mission of enabling private communication for people worldwide.

5. What was the fine imposed on WhatsApp earlier this year?

WhatsApp was fined €5.5 million the Irish Data Protection Commission due to GDPR breaches related to user data processing consent.