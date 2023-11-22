Powys Tourism Businesses Prepare for Stunning Natural Night-Time Phenomenon

As the sun reaches its solar maximum between January and October 2024, tourism businesses in the Cambrian Mountains range are gearing up for an extraordinary event: the appearance of the Aurora Borealis. This stunning natural light show is set to illuminate the night sky in Wales, captivating local communities and attracting visitors from far and wide.

The Cambrian Mountains Initiative is encouraging accommodation providers in the area to join the Cambrian Mountains Aurora WhatsApp group and promote the region as a prime destination for witnessing this awe-inspiring spectacle. By downloading relevant apps and joining the group, businesses and their guests can increase their chances of seeing and photographing the northern lights.

By joining the WhatsApp group, providers will receive instant updates on any aurora activity in the night sky above the Cambrian Mountains. This real-time information will enable them to encourage their guests to venture outside and witness the breathtaking displays firsthand. The group also allows members to share their own images and experiences, fostering a sense of community and excitement surrounding this natural phenomenon.

Kerena Pugh, owner of Lôn Lodges near Rhayader, has already joined the group and praises the initiative. She has identified astro-tourism as a popular reason why people choose to stay in her family’s luxury self-catering accommodation. Nicol Gwynne, from the Hafod Hotel in Devil’s Bridge, shares the sentiment and expresses excitement about sharing the Aurora Borealis with their guests.

With the establishment of the Cambrian Mountains Astro Trail in 2019, 2024 could be one of the best years to visit the trail for stargazing and aurora chasing. Both locals and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness this extraordinary natural night-time phenomenon against the backdrop of the scenic Cambrian Mountains.

For more information on how to join the Cambrian Mountains Aurora WhatsApp group and be part of this captivating experience, please visit the Cambrian Mountains Initiative’s official website at www.thecambrianmountains.co.uk/blog.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the solar maximum?



A: The solar maximum is the period of greatest solar activity in the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle.

Q: What is the Aurora Borealis?



A: The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, is a natural light display that occurs in the high-latitude regions of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Q: What is the Cambrian Mountains Initiative?



A: The Cambrian Mountains Initiative is a project aimed at promoting and conserving the natural and cultural heritage of the Cambrian Mountains in Wales.

Q: What is astro-tourism?



A: Astro-tourism refers to the practice of traveling to dark sky areas to observe and appreciate celestial phenomena, such as stars, planets, and auroras.