Sierra Leone Faces Unrest Following Armed Attack and Nationwide Curfew

Sierra Leone is grappling with growing political unrest in the wake of an armed attack in the capital city, which has prompted the government to declare a nationwide curfew. The country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, confirmed that most of the leaders behind the attack have been apprehended, but security operations and investigations are still ongoing.

The incident occurred amidst months of post-election turmoil in Sierra Leone, following President Bio’s re-election in June. The country has a history of political violence, with the recent election being the fifth since the end of a brutal civil war over two decades ago. The war resulted in widespread devastation and left tens of thousands of people dead.

President Bio’s electoral victory has been marred criticism, particularly in regard to the lack of transparency during the ballot count. Sierra Leone’s opposition party initially disputed the results and boycotted the government. The country’s economic conditions have also been a cause for concern, with nearly 60 percent of the population living in poverty and soaring youth unemployment rates, among the highest in West Africa.

The recent unrest in Sierra Leone reflects a broader trend of military coups and democratic setbacks in the region. Since 2020, West and Central Africa have witnessed eight military coups, including in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea.

As the government strives to restore stability and ensure the safety of its citizens, Sierra Leone’s civil aviation authority has urged airlines to reschedule flights. While a sense of calm is slowly returning to the capital, security forces continue to maintain strict checkpoints throughout the city.

Sierra Leone’s government is determined to hold those responsible for the attack accountable, with President Bio vowing to bring them to justice. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempt to disrupt the constitutional order in Sierra Leone, signaling regional support for stability and democracy in the country.

